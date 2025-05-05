Soldier Never Retires: 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War Veteran Wants To Fight Pakistan, Avenge Pahalgam

New Delhi: 1971 Indian war veteran and 75-year-old Captain (retired) Amar Jeet Kumar has written to the armed forces voluntarily offering his services to the Indian Army, as the country prepares for a big response to the Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed the lives of 27 innocent Indian civilians.

Captain (retired) Amar Jeet Kumar, a former officer of the 14 Punjab Regiment, who fought in the 1971 Battle of Garibpur, has offered his services once again to the Indian Army. The war veteran wrote a letter to General Upendra Dwivedi and expressed his readiness to serve the nation.

In his letter written to the armed forces, Captain (retired) Amar Jeet Kumar expressed his patriotic fervour and willingness to serve the nation once again.

Who is Captain (retired) Amar Jeet Kumar?

Captain (retired) Amar Jeet Kumar is a Short Service Commissioned officer, released veteran of the 1971. He participated in the Bangladesh Liberation War in the 'Battle of Garibpur' and won on 21 November 1971 near Jessore East Pakistan.

Addressing to Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Captain (retired) Amar Jeet Kumar said that he is humbled to have been a part of the glorious history of the Indian Army. Given the current geopolitical situation and the eminent threat of war with Pakistan, this time war is going to be very decisive and fight to finish.

“Army is likely needing more manpower that is too trained and experienced in war. I wish to offer my services to the nation. Despite being 75 years old, I am physically fit and mentally prepared to join my brethren soldiers at the war front,” he said.

Soldier never truly retires, says Captain Amar Jeet Kumar

Displaying his valour and nation first approach, Captain (retired) Amar Jeet Kumar said that a soldier never truly retires, never after even death, the spirit and soul of service and sacrifice remains etched in our hearts forever. A soldier can be taken from the Army, but soldiery can never be taken out of him.