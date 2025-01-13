1984 Anti-sikh Riots: Court to Hear Case Against Jagdish Tytler on Jan 28 | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to resume on January 28 hearing arguments in a 1984-anti Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh adjourned the matter after a brief hearing on the arguments on Monday.

Tytler appeared before the court in person.

The case is linked to the killings of three Sikhs at Gurdwara Pul Bangash in the national capital in 1984.

The judge on November 12, 2024, concluded recording the statement of Lakhvinder Kaur, the widow of Badal Singh who was killed by a mob at Gurudwara Pul Bangash during the riots.

The court framed charges of murder and other offences against Tytler on September 13 last year.

A witness claimed Tytler came out of a white car in front of the gurdwara on November 1, 1984, and instigated a mob against the community, leading to the killings.

A sessions court in 2023 granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of like amount.

Tytler was directed not to tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without the court's permission, among other conditions.