2 bikers killed in road accident in UP | Image:PTI/representative

Advertisement

Banda (UP): Two men died after a speeding car hit their motorcycle on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway here on Monday, police said.

Mataundh SHO Ram Mohan Rai said Bhagat (60) and Shivkumar (35) were going from Mahoba to Banda when the accident happened near a dhaba.

Advertisement

Terry was driving the motorcycle without a helmet, while Shivkumar was sitting behind, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that the car driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized.