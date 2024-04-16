Updated April 16th, 2024 at 00:27 IST
2 Bikers Killed In UP After Being Hit by Speeding Car
Two men died after a speeding car hit their motorcycle on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
2 bikers killed in road accident in UP | Image:PTI/representative
Advertisement
Banda (UP): Two men died after a speeding car hit their motorcycle on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway here on Monday, police said.
Mataundh SHO Ram Mohan Rai said Bhagat (60) and Shivkumar (35) were going from Mahoba to Banda when the accident happened near a dhaba.
Advertisement
Terry was driving the motorcycle without a helmet, while Shivkumar was sitting behind, he said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that the car driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized.
Advertisement
Published April 16th, 2024 at 00:27 IST