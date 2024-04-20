Advertisement

East Delhi: In a shocking incident that surfaced from East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area, two children of the age 15 years and 9 years were suspiciously found dead inside their locked house, while their mother was found in an unconscious state. The incident, which was reported on Saturday afternoon, sent a shock wave across the area. Meanwhile, on information, a police team from the Pandav Nagar police station, reached at the spot and shifted all the three victims to a nearby hospital, where both the children were declared dead.

During the preliminary inquiry, the father of the deceased children was found missing from the house. After sensing suspiciousness in the incident, the police have registered a case of murder and initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

Father of the deceased was found missing after the incident

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Delhi), Apoorva Gupta identified the missing father of the deceased children as Shyam ji (42), who used to reside with his family at the Shashi Garden area.

Advertisement

DCP Gupta said, “Today, on April 20, at around 2 pm, a call was received at the Pandav Nagar police station regarding the disappearance of a person namely Shyam Ji, at Shashi Garden, whose house was locked from yesterday.”

“On information, the police team immediately reached the spot and found his house locked from outside. After opening the doors, it was found that two minor children, reportedly a 15 year old son and 9 year old daughter, were lying dead in one room and their mother was found in an unconscious state,” the DCP stated.

Advertisement

The police personnel shifted the dead bodies to the mortuary of a nearby hospital, while their mother was admitted to the hospital for the treatment.

During preliminary inquiry, ShyamJi was found missing from the house.

Advertisement

The Crime team and FSL teams were called at the spot and evidence was collected.

A case of murder was registered by the police and further legal action was initiated.

Advertisement