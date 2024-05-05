Advertisement

New Delhi: In Northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram police station area, a 13-year-old girl and her younger brother were found suspiciously dead inside her father's grocery shop. The incident surfaced on Saturday, following which it was found that the father of the children is absconding. On information, the local police team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies of the children to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

According to the police sources, the father of the children, who is absconding after the incident, has been identified as Manish and after preliminary inquiry, the police suspect that he himself killed the two siblings. The police are making efforts to nab the accused.

Police are searching for the father of the children

The incident surfaced on Saturday evening, after a call regarding the incident was received at the local police station at around 7.15 pm. The police said that Manish's wife informed the police that both the children had gone to school but they did not return home. Initially, she thought that they were with their father as he would often pick them up from their school.

A senior police official stated, "She tried to contact Manish but his mobile phone was not reachable. In the evening, when other family members opened the shutter of their shop, they found the two siblings lying inside in an unconscious condition."

He said that both the children were taken to the hospital where doctors declared them dead. Their school bags were also found lying inside the shop, located on the ground floor of their house.

The police suspect that Manish killed his children by giving them some poisonous substance or by smothering them.

"The matter is being investigated from all possible angles and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," the officer said, adding the actual cause of death will be ascertained only after the report comes.

During investigation, it was found that Manish was upset due to some financial issue, however, further probe is underway. The statements of the family members have been taken, police said.

The CCTVs in the locality are being scanned and teams were formed to locate Manish, police said.

