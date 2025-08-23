2 Dead, 20 Injured After LPG Tanker Explosion Sparks Massive Fire in Hoshiarpur

The LPG tanker reportedly collided with a pickup truck, leading to a gas leak and a powerful explosion. | Image: X

Hoshiarpur: At least two people were killed and nearly 20 others injured after a major fire broke out following an LPG tanker explosion in Mandiala village, Hoshiarpur, on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 10 PM in an industrial area when the LPG tanker reportedly collided with a pickup truck, leading to a gas leak and a powerful explosion.

The fire quickly spread, engulfing about 15 shops and four to five nearby homes, according to police.

Emergency services, including fire tenders, ambulances, and Punjab Police, were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control after several hours of firefighting efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, who arrived at the scene along with Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik, said the fire was likely caused by the road accident.

“Patients with burn injuries have been admitted to the hospital. One casualty was reported initially. This is an industrial area, so some of the injured could be migrant workers,” she said.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Pawan Kumar confirmed that two people were declared dead at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital.

Between 18 to 20 people sustained burn injuries, with five to six in critical condition transferred to higher medical facilities.

Punjab Minister Ravjot Singh also visited the accident site and the hospital. Speaking to the media, he described the situation as "very tragic" and said the full extent of the damage and the number of missing persons was still being assessed.

“It is not yet clear how many people are unaccounted for. The fire spread rapidly after the tanker blast,” he added.