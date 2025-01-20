2 Dead, 4 Injured as Truck Collides with Pickup in Dense Fog in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Nagaur: With winters at their peak, several parts of North India including Delhi have been witnessing dense fog causing problems for road, rail and air travel; many accidents are also being reported due to the fog. A truck collided with a pickup in Rajasthan's Nagaur, resulting in the dead of two people and injured four others.

A tragic accident occurred near Mundwa, Nagaur when a truck and a pickup collided on Monday. According to officials, the pickup, loaded with vegetables and heading towards Kuchera from Nagaur, crashed in dense fog near the Bada Mata Temple in Mundwa.

The incident resulted in death of two individuals at the scene, while four others were injured. Mundwa police and local villagers quickly reached the site.

ASP Nagaur, Sumit Kumar, stated that the injured were brought to JLN Hospital in Nagaur, where the critically injured Sunil Sankhla was referred to Jodhpur for further treatment. The deceased have been identified as Suresh Sankhla and Ramzan, residents of Kuchera.

Police officials told ANI that efforts are being made to move the vehicles with the help of a crane.The bodies of the deceased were taken to the morgue, while the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is underway.