2 Dead, Several Injured As Double-Decker Bus Carrying Jaipur Passengers Overturns In Delhi’s Karol Bagh

New Delhi: At least two people were killed and several others injured after a double-decker passenger bus overturned near Hanuman Murti Chowk in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Wednesday.

According to reports, the bus, carrying around 25 passengers from Jaipur, lost control and overturned in the busy market area. The impact of the accident triggered panic, with passengers getting trapped inside the vehicle.

Police and emergency teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched a rescue operation. Locals also joined in to help pull out passengers from the overturned bus. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, where some are said to be in critical condition.

Authorities have confirmed that at least two passengers died in the accident, while several others sustained injuries.

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Eyewitnesses claimed that the bus appeared to be speeding before it lost balance and overturned, although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. The incident led to significant traffic disruption in the Karol Bagh area as police worked to clear the road and manage the situation.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether overspeeding, driver negligence, or a mechanical fault led to the accident.

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