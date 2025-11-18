Updated 18 November 2025 at 12:26 IST
2 Delhi Schools, 4 Courts Evacuated After Multiple Bomb Threats; Search Underway
Four courts and two CRPF schools in New Delhi received bomb threat on Tuesday morning via email. Security agencies are scanning the premises for explosives.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Bomb threats triggered panic at four court complexes in Delhi on Tuesday morning, forcing evacuations. Two CRPF schools also received alerts. The threat calls targeted Dwarka Court, Saket District Court, Patiala House Court, and Rohini Court. Response teams have reached the premises. Security agencies are scanning the premises for explosives.
The two schools which received the threat are located in Dwarka and Prashant Vihar.
Visuals showed heavy security positioned at the premises following the scare.
As per information, the bomb threat was received via email.
Advertisement
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 18 November 2025 at 11:49 IST