2 Delhi Schools, 4 Courts Evacuated After Multiple Bomb Threats; Search Underway

New Delhi: Bomb threats triggered panic at four court complexes in Delhi on Tuesday morning, forcing evacuations. Two CRPF schools also received alerts. The threat calls targeted Dwarka Court, Saket District Court, Patiala House Court, and Rohini Court. Response teams have reached the premises. Security agencies are scanning the premises for explosives.

The two schools which received the threat are located in Dwarka and Prashant Vihar.

Visuals showed heavy security positioned at the premises following the scare.

Searches underway at Patiala House Court after bomb scare | Image: Republic

As per information, the bomb threat was received via email.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.