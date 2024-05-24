Advertisement

Kanpur: Dramatic scenes unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur after a fight over golgappa (a savoury street food) snowballed into armed conflict resulting in the injuries of several people. Two people, including a woman, suffered gunshot injuries in the violent clash that took place in Rania area in Kanpur Dehat District.

According to sources, an argument ensued between two groups over having golgappa on Wednesday evening. The matter escalated after one of the groups registered a police complaint the next day. Soon after the police complaint, both the groups clashed. Several rounds of bullets were fired. The video of the clash has gone viral on social media. The people in dispute even resorted to pelting stones at each other. People on both sides were injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment. Sources revealed that several booked have been booked.

Advertisement

After receiving the information, heavy police deployment was made at the spot. Police have detained several people in connection with the matter. More details are awaited.

