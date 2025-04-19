2 Hours Workout, 6 Hours Sleep: Amit Shah’s Reveals Weight Loss Journey

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Liver Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered a rare glimpse into his personal fitness transformation, revealing how simple lifestyle changes helped him shed excess weight and reclaim his health. His mantra? Two hours of daily exercise and six hours of sound sleep.

Speaking at an event organised by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi, Shah inspired the youth of India to prioritise fitness, saying,"The required amount of sleep, water and diet, and routine exercise has given me a lot. Today, I stand before you free from any kind of allopathic medicine and insulin.”

The Union Minister shared that he began this transformative journey in 2020, driven by a desire to stay healthy and productive for decades to come. “I urge everyone to give two hours to their body and six hours to their brain. This is my personal experience,” Shah added.

A Wake-Up Call for the Youth

Amit Shah didn’t just talk about his personal journey — he used the moment to send a clear message to India’s young generation. “Take your health seriously. You can contribute to the country’s growth only if you stay fit. Add 40–50 more active years to your life", Shah reportedly said.

Alongside Shah, dignitaries such as Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present at the ILBS event, which aimed to raise awareness about liver health, obesity, and the growing need for preventive care in India.

PM Modi Applauds the Effort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined in to praise the awareness drive. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote,"Small steps like reducing oil intake can make a big difference. Together, let's build a fitter, healthier India by raising awareness about obesity.”

What Worked for Shah: Simplicity Over Fads

In a country where fitness fads and complex diets are trending, Shah’s approach stood out for its sheer simplicity:

No crash diets

No medications

No overnight miracle promises