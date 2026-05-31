2 In A Row: Day After Attack On Abhishek, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Mobbed, Injured In Clash Outside Police Station Near Kolkata

New Delhi: West Bengal witnessed renewed political turmoil on Sunday after senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee was attacked and sustained injuries during a confrontation outside the Chanditala police station in Hooghly district.

The Serampore MP accused BJP workers of assaulting him and throwing an object at his head as he was heading to a TMC protest. Tensions flared when local TMC leaders and workers arrived to protest the arrest of party members by submitting a formal memorandum.

According to the TMC, the situation turned tense after BJP activists began chanting "thief, thief" and displaying black flags at them. Banerjee, who suffered a head injury and was seen bleeding, alleged that BJP workers targeted him during the protest.

“I was coming alone when BJP workers threw something at me. I don't know whether it was a deuce ball or something else. Blood is coming out of my head." he added.

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A visibly shaken MP questioned the targeting of elected representatives and blamed local BJP supporters for assaulting TMC members. He dismissed claims of public anger, labeling the event a pre-planned attack orchestrated by a small group of BJP activists.

The development comes just a day after TMC national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee allegedly faced an attack during a visit to Sonarpur, intensifying the political war between the ruling TMC and the BJP in West Bengal.

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