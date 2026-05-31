2 In A Row: Day After Attack On Abhishek, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Mobbed, Injured In Clash Outside Police Station Near Kolkata
Tensions flared when local TMC leaders and workers arrived to protest the arrest of party members by submitting a formal memorandum.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: West Bengal witnessed renewed political turmoil on Sunday after senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee was attacked and sustained injuries during a confrontation outside the Chanditala police station in Hooghly district.
The Serampore MP accused BJP workers of assaulting him and throwing an object at his head as he was heading to a TMC protest. Tensions flared when local TMC leaders and workers arrived to protest the arrest of party members by submitting a formal memorandum.
According to the TMC, the situation turned tense after BJP activists began chanting "thief, thief" and displaying black flags at them. Banerjee, who suffered a head injury and was seen bleeding, alleged that BJP workers targeted him during the protest.
“I was coming alone when BJP workers threw something at me. I don't know whether it was a deuce ball or something else. Blood is coming out of my head." he added.
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A visibly shaken MP questioned the targeting of elected representatives and blamed local BJP supporters for assaulting TMC members. He dismissed claims of public anger, labeling the event a pre-planned attack orchestrated by a small group of BJP activists.
The development comes just a day after TMC national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee allegedly faced an attack during a visit to Sonarpur, intensifying the political war between the ruling TMC and the BJP in West Bengal.
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Meanwhile, a significant contingent of police and central forces has been deployed to Chanditala to head off any further violence.
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