2 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 12 Crore Recovered By Jammu Police, BSF in J-K's Bishnah

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir: In a joint operation, Jammu Police and BSF 101 Battalion have recovered 2 kg of heroin worth Rs 12 crores from agricultural fields on the outskirts of Bahadurpur village in Bishnah.

Earlier on Wednesday, the alert troops of White Knight Corps of the Indian army conducted a joint search Operation Sherikalan in Gen Area Poonch, and recovered approx 4 kg of explosives. They have been destroyed in situ.

The forces also recovered stale cooked food concealed inside a natural cave.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps wrote, "On 11 Mar 26 at approx 1645h, during a joint search operation by alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps in Gen Area Poonch, search parties recovered approximately 4 kg of explosives and stale cooked food concealed inside a natural cave. The explosives are being destroyed in situ. The recovery highlights sustained operational vigilance and proactive efforts to neutralise terrorist logistics and safe havens. The hunt continues...We Serve, We Protect!"

On Tuesday, an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled by alert troops, with one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist eliminated during the operation, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said.

The White Knight Corps said the movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera along the LoC at around 3 pm today after intelligence agencies shared credible inputs. Acting swiftly on the information, troops launched a calibrated response to stop the infiltration attempt.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps wrote, "Acting on credible intelligence inputs by Intelligence Agencies, movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar. Nowshera along the Line of Control at around 3 pm on 10 Mar 2026. Responding with swift and calibrated combat action, alert troops of White Knight Corps engaged swiftly, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt. In the ensuing engagement, one Pakistan Sponsored Terrorist was eliminated, effectively denying any breach of the LoC."