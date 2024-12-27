2 Killed, 1 Injured in Firing Incident in Haryana's Yamunanagar; 2 Accused Arrested

Yamunanagar: In a shocking incident, two men were killed and another critically injured when four to five masked gunmen opened indiscriminate fire in Lakha Singh Kheri village on Thursday. The attackers, who came on motorcycles, fired several bullets at the victims as they were coming out of a gym and getting into their car, police said.

The victims were identified as Pankaj Malik (38) from Saharanpur, Varinder (32) from Yamunanagar, and their friend Arjun, also from Yamunanagar, who is currently hospitalised in critical condition.

According to police, the attackers used shawls and headgear to conceal their identities. A forensic team found about 40 empty bullet shells at the scene, which was also recorded by nearby CCTV cameras. The footage shows the attackers firing repeatedly and chasing Arjun, who tried to run away but was seriously injured.

Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police Rajiv Deswal held an emergency meeting with senior officers and formed four teams to apprehend the suspects. Late Thursday night, the police announced the arrest of two accused individuals, identified as Arbaaz from Tajewala village and Sachin Handa from Chhachhrauli.

"The accused have been arrested and subjected to intensive interrogation," Deswal stated, adding that they would be presented before a court on Friday to seek remand for further investigation.