Advertisement

Mumbai: In a tragic road accident, at least two were killed, and three others sustained injuries after an auto rickshaw rammed into a divider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

VIDEO | Two killed, three injured as auto rickshaw rams into divider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/wsRzYY6Mnx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News)

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)