Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

2 Killed, 3 Injured As Auto Rickshaw Rams Into Divider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rickshaw rams into divider in Bhiwandi | Image:ANI
Mumbai: In a tragic road accident, at least two were killed, and three others sustained injuries after an auto rickshaw rammed into a divider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 09:15 IST