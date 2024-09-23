Published 11:37 IST, September 23rd 2024
2 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured as Tractor-Trolley Overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana
Out of the three injured persons, a 22-year-old man was an Agniveer aspirant and had cleared its recruitment exam, his relative said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The five persons were sitting on the tractor-trolley which was carrying concrete poles used to install electric cables. | Image: PTI/representative
