New Delhi: In Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area, two men died of toxic gases on Friday in Old Jasola Village while cleaning a septic tank. The tragic incident was reported at around 1.07 pm on Friday afternoon, following which the local police along with the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The two men were fished out of the septic tank and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. According to the police, the dead bodies have been preserved at the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem.

A case under relevant sections has also been registered at Sarita Vihar police station and further legal action has been initiated. As per the police officials, the two deceased were cleaning the septic tank at the residence of one Iqbal Singh in the area. The police are now searching for him, who is at large after the incident.

Case has been registered and legal action is being taken: DCP Southeast Delhi

One of the deceased has been identified as Rajprakash Singh (60), a resident of Molarband Extension area, while the identity of the other is being ascertained.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Delhi), Rajesh Deo stated, “Today at about 1.07 pm, a PCR call was received that ‘Old Jasola Village, two men have fallen in gutter’. This was received at Sarita Vihar police station.”

“After receiving the call the police staff rushed to the spot and found that two persons were hired for cleaning the septic tank of one Iqbal, a resident of Old Jasola Village. They were cleaning the tank with the help of a tractor tank and machine,” DCP Deo said.

The police official further stated that during the cleaning process, the waste was sucked through a pipe into the tractor tank using a machine twice. However, on the third attempt, both the two persons entered the septic tank as the valve was not fitting.

“On entering the tank the two fell unconscious,” the DCP stated.

“Further fire tender team was called at the spot and both persons were taken out from the tank and sent to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead. One person has been identified as Rajprakash Singh. He was the tractor driver. The identity of the other is being verified,” the police official added.

The DCP said that accused Iqbal Singh is still at large and the police are searching for him.

Further legal action into the case is being taken.

