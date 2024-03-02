English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 02:27 IST

2 Police Officers Removed From Basirhat District After Shajahan Sheikh’s Arrest

Day after the arrest of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, the West Bengal government removed two police officers from the Basirhat police district.

Digital Desk
First Visuals of Sheikh Shahjahan From Basirhat Court
First Visuals of Sheikh Shahjahan From Basirhat Court | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: Day after the arrest of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh, a key accused in alleged sexual assault on women and land grab in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, the Bengal government on Friday removed two police officers from the Basirhat police district. An official stated that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Director of Intelligence Bureau (DIB), Sujit Kumar Mondal, and Inspector Kajal Banerjee have been removed from their positions, reports news agency PTI.

Earlier, the West Bengal police officially arrested Shajahan Sheikh, 55 days after being on run from the police custody in the alleged sexual assault and land grab incidents in Sandeshkhali.

Advertisement

Shajahan Sheikh was arrested 55 days after being on run

According to the police official, after the removal from the post, DSP Sujit Kumar Mondal was reassigned to the Raiganj Police District, while Inspector Kajal Banerjee was transferred to the state CID.

Advertisement

Rakesh Chatterjee, an inspector at Barrackpore Police District, replaced Mondal, the official informed saying, "Chatterjee will also supervise the Hingalganj police station and Hemnagar Cosas police station."

In addition, Raktim Chattopadhyay, who previously served as the circle inspector of Purba Bardhaman district, will replace Banerjee.

Advertisement

The Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation in the area under the jurisdiction of the Basirhat police district.
 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 02:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

8 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

8 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

8 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

8 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

8 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

8 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

8 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

8 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

8 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

11 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

17 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

17 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Of Rihanna's Performance From Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Damini Star Meenakshi To Make Her Acting Comeback After 30 Years

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. UP Board 12th Paper Leak Case: Authorities Cancel Recognition of College

    India News2 hours ago

  4. Congress downplaying matter of national security?

    The Debate2 hours ago

  5. BJP expected to bring in fresh faces for Lok Sabha polls 2024

    The Debate2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo