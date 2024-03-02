Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: Day after the arrest of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh, a key accused in alleged sexual assault on women and land grab in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, the Bengal government on Friday removed two police officers from the Basirhat police district. An official stated that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Director of Intelligence Bureau (DIB), Sujit Kumar Mondal, and Inspector Kajal Banerjee have been removed from their positions, reports news agency PTI.

Earlier, the West Bengal police officially arrested Shajahan Sheikh, 55 days after being on run from the police custody in the alleged sexual assault and land grab incidents in Sandeshkhali.

Advertisement

Shajahan Sheikh was arrested 55 days after being on run

According to the police official, after the removal from the post, DSP Sujit Kumar Mondal was reassigned to the Raiganj Police District, while Inspector Kajal Banerjee was transferred to the state CID.

Advertisement

Rakesh Chatterjee, an inspector at Barrackpore Police District, replaced Mondal, the official informed saying, "Chatterjee will also supervise the Hingalganj police station and Hemnagar Cosas police station."

In addition, Raktim Chattopadhyay, who previously served as the circle inspector of Purba Bardhaman district, will replace Banerjee.

Advertisement

The Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation in the area under the jurisdiction of the Basirhat police district.

