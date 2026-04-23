2 Rapes In 12 Hours & Rs 2.5 Lakh Heist: Chilling Crime Spree of Ex-Help Who Killed IRS Officer’s Daughter In Delhi

New Delhi: A day after the alleged rape and murder of an IRS officer’s daughter in south Delhi stunned the city, investigators have uncovered a far more chilling timeline, one that points to a 12-hour crime spree spanning two states, involving two rapes, a calculated killing and a cash robbery.

The accused, 23-year-old Rahul Meena, a former domestic help at the victim’s house, had allegedly raped a woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar late Tuesday night, just hours before arriving in Delhi and allegedly carrying out the fatal assault on his ex-employer’s daughter.

A 12-Hour Trail Of Violence Across States

According to police, Meena’s crime spree began around 10:30 pm in Alwar, where he allegedly entered the house of a woman known to him, his friend’s wife, overpowered her and raped her. He reportedly bit the victim, attempted to strangle her and threatened to kill her family if she spoke out.

An FIR was later registered based on the survivor’s complaint.

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Within hours, Meena fled Alwar, reportedly selling a mobile phone to fund his journey. He hired a car to Delhi, escaped without paying the driver and reached the capital early on Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 am, CCTV footage shows Meena entering a gated residential society in southeast Delhi’s Kailash Hills, where he had once worked and knew the layout intimately.

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By 6:39 am, he had entered his former employer’s home, using his knowledge of security systems, routines and even the location of a concealed key card.

Inside, the victim, an engineering graduate and civil services aspirant, was alone, studying in a rooftop room while her parents were out for their morning walk and gym.

Assault, Murder & A Calculated Robbery

Police allege Meena went straight to the rooftop study, where he attempted to overpower the woman. When she resisted, he attacked her with a heavy object, leaving her bleeding and unconscious, before sexually assaulting her.

He then allegedly strangled her using a phone charger cable.

What followed has shocked investigators further.

Meena allegedly dragged the unconscious victim downstairs in an attempt to open a biometric locker using her fingerprint. When that failed, possibly due to blood stains, he forced the locker open with a tool, stealing Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and valuables.

CCTV Captures Cold Exit After Changing Clothes

After the crime, Meena changed out of his blood-stained clothes, reportedly wearing the victim’s brother’s trousers and slippers, before exiting the house around 7:20 am, carrying a black backpack.

Footage shows him leaving the complex in different attire from when he entered, briefly stopping near a park before fleeing.

Around 8 am, the victim’s parents returned home to a horrific scene, their daughter lying in a pool of blood, the house ransacked and belongings scattered. Her clothes were torn and she was found partially unclothed.

How He Beat Multi-Layered Security

Meena was able to bypass the IRS officer’s four-layered security system because of his previous employment at the house. He knew the family’s morning routine, entry and exit points, lock systems and passcodes and the hidden location of the access key.

This insider knowledge allowed him to move through the premises without raising suspicion.

The Delhi Police launched a massive manhunt, forming nearly 15 teams. CCTV footage from the society and nearby roads helped trace Meena’s escape route.

An autorickshaw Meena boarded after the crime was identified. The driver revealed he had dropped Meena at a hotel in Dwarka, where police finally tracked him down and arrested him.

The police said Meena had been dismissed from the IRS officer’s house weeks earlier over financial irregularities and alleged betting habits. He reportedly borrowed money frequently, failed to repay debts and even misused funds given for household errands.