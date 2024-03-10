Advertisement

Mumbai: Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables have been fired from their jobs due to their failure to protect passengers during the tragic incident on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express last years per reports by a leading Indian daily.According to the reports, constables Amay Acharya and Narendra Parmar were dismissed for not fulfilling their duty, according to orders by an Indian daily issued by S K S Rathod, senior divisional security commissioner of RPF, Mumbai Division, Western Railway.

The incident occurred on July 31,2023, when Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary allegedly shot and killed a senior colleague and three passengers aboard the train. Chaudhary, who has already been dismissed from service, is currently in Akola jail facing charges for the deaths. He is accused of killing Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Syed Saifuddin, Asgar Abbas Sheikh, and RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena.

The dismissal orders for Acharya and Parmar, as per the reports, also highlight their failure to provide security to passengers, which could undermine trust in the RPF and set a bad example for other members of the force. Specifically, Acharya was found hiding in a washroom instead of intervening when Chaudhary was preparing to attack. Parmar, on the other hand, did not act when Chaudhary took a passenger hostage and subsequently killed him. Earlier, Acharya was the complainant in the FIR against Chaudhary, while Parmar was a key witness for the prosecution. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed a chargesheet against Chaudhary based on the accounts of nearly 39 eyewitnesses.

Chaudhary's lawyer has requested his transfer to a prison in Mumbai or Thane. He faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, promoting enmity between different groups, wrongful restraint and confinement, kidnapping for murder, and causing loss, among others.

