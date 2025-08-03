2 Terrorists Gunned Down, 1 Injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam as Operation Akhal Enters Day 3 | Image: Republic

Kulgam: Two terrorists were gunned down and one soldier was injured in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday, as Operation Akhal entered its third consecutive day. The anti-terror operation is one of the largest in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

Total Death Toll Rises to Five Terrorists

The total number of terrorists eliminated in the ongoing operation has reached five. Three terrorists were neutralised by security forces on Saturday.

The encounter, which began on Friday evening, is still active. Officials say that heavy firing and explosions were heard throughout the night in the dense forest area of Akhal, where the terrorists were hiding.

Joint Forces Leading the Operation

The operation is being carried out jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Advanced surveillance systems and elite paramilitary units have also been deployed to assist in tracking and engaging the terrorists.

Senior officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP) and the 15 Corps Commander, are closely monitoring the situation on the ground.

Terrorists Linked to Lashkar Offshoot

According to officials, the terrorists belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be an offshoot of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). TRF had earlier claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians.

One of the terrorists killed on Saturday has been identified as Haris Nazir Dar, a resident of Rajpora in Pulwama district.

Timeline of Events

Friday: Based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Akhal forests. Terrorists hiding in the area opened fire, triggering an encounter. The operation was paused overnight.

Saturday: Fighting resumed in the morning. Three terrorists were killed by afternoon. The cordon was tightened, and reinforcements were brought in.

Sunday: Two more terrorists were killed. One soldier was injured in the ongoing firefight. Intermittent firing and explosions continued through the night.

Official Statement

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, in its latest update, said, “Intermittent and intense firefights continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact. One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far.”

Operation Still Underway