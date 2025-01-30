Published 23:55 IST, January 30th 2025
2 Terrorists Killed While Attempting To Infiltrate Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir: Sources
2 Terrorists Killed While Attempting To Infiltrate Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir: Sources
- India News
- 1 min read
Poonch: At least two terrorists were killed in a fierce encounter with the Indian Army, while the militants were reportedly attempting to infiltrate into the Indian territory on Thursday. The encounter erupted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, while the terrorists were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The Jammu and Kashmir Police sources said three militants tried to cross into Poonch’s Khari Karmara. The security forces neutralised two were killed in the gun battle, and the third managed to escape back into PoK.
The infiltration attempt comes at a time when there was increased security at the border following intelligence inputs of possible incursions. Sources claim that security forces have been conducting searches in Doda and Kathua in Jammu following reports of militants having come down to these areas from higher reaches.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:55 IST, January 30th 2025