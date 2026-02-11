2 Toddlers Killed as School Bus Rams Into Bike in Bengaluru

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two young children lost their lives after a school bus collided with a bike near Bengaluru's Thanisandra under the Hennur traffic police station limits.

The incident occurred close to the Thanisandra police quarters when a constable, identified as Naganagouda, was riding a motorcycle to fetch milk with two children on the bike.

As the school bus was taking a turn, it hit the motorcycle. Due to the impact, the two children fell onto the road, and the bus ran over them, and both children died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Varsha (2), daughter of Constable Naganagouda, who serves in the car, and Bhanu (4), Naganagouda’s niece (his elder brother’s daughter). The constable also suffered minor injuries in the accident.

