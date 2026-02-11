Updated 11 February 2026 at 15:55 IST
2 Toddlers Killed as School Bus Rams Into Bike in Bengaluru
Two children died after a school bus hit a motorcycle in Bengaluru's Thanisandra. The constable riding the bike survived; the kids fell onto the road and were run over by the bus. Both died on the spot.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two young children lost their lives after a school bus collided with a bike near Bengaluru's Thanisandra under the Hennur traffic police station limits.
The incident occurred close to the Thanisandra police quarters when a constable, identified as Naganagouda, was riding a motorcycle to fetch milk with two children on the bike.
As the school bus was taking a turn, it hit the motorcycle. Due to the impact, the two children fell onto the road, and the bus ran over them, and both children died on the spot.
The deceased have been identified as Varsha (2), daughter of Constable Naganagouda, who serves in the car, and Bhanu (4), Naganagouda’s niece (his elder brother’s daughter). The constable also suffered minor injuries in the accident.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: ‘Treated Worse Than Toilet Paper’: Khawaja Asif Makes Explosive Claims on US-Pakistan Ties
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 11 February 2026 at 15:55 IST