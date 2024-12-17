2 Trucks Catch Fire After Head-on Collision in Rajasthan; Drivers Killed

Jaipur: Drivers of two trucks were burnt alive after their vehicles caught fire following a collision in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nagaur Sadar) Rampratap Bishnoi said the vehicles caught fire after a head-on collision, in which drivers of both the trucks were burnt alive.

The deceased have been identified as Premraj Jat from Bhilwara and Hansraj from Bikaner, he added.