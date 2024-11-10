Published 23:50 IST, November 10th 2024
2 US Nationals Held in Bihar for Travelling Without Valid Documents
Two US nationals, including a woman, were arrested in Bihar's Madhubani when they were allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal without valid travel documents.
