2 Village Defence Guards Found Dead in J&K Hours After Being Kidnapped by Terrorists

In a tragic incident, two Village Defense Guards (VDG) were found dead in the remote Kuntwara village of Kishtwar in Jammu division on Thursday. The two men, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, had reportedly gone to the Munzla Dhar area to graze their cattle but never returned. Later, their bodies were discovered, and reports indicate they were brutally tortured and killed by Pakistan -backed terrorists organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Kishtwar Bandh and Locals Staged Protest

Sanatan Dharam Sabha called for a complete bandh in Kishtwar in protest against the killings on Friday. Following the news of their deaths, a massive protest broke out in Kishtwar, with locals blocking roads and staged protest against Pakistan . Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers to manage the crowd.

WATCH | Locals stage protest after two village defence group guards were found dead hours after they were abducted by terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar

J&K Governor Strongly Condemns Attack

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing, calling it a “heinous terrorist attack.” Sharing his condolences, he said, “No words are strong enough to condemn the attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave sons martyred in this cowardly act.”

Sinha also vowed to take strict action, promising to eliminate all terror groups responsible for such violence. He added, "We are firmly resolved to destroy all terror outfits & avenge this barbaric act."

CM Condemns Gruesome Killings of 2 VDG

Chief Minister Abdullah and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also condemned the killings. In a post on X, the ruling National Conference said the party president and the chief minister had condemned the gruesome killings and asserted that “such acts of barbaric violence remain a significant impediment in achieving long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Search Operation Launched; Security Tightened