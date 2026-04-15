2-Year-Old Among Three Killed As Deadly Fire Rips Through Makeshift Huts In Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi: A massive fire reportedly broke out in a warehouse in the Mangeram Ram Park area of Delhi's Rohini, claiming the lives of at least three people in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased, allegedly, includes a 2-year-old child and a woman. The police have preserved the bodies of the deceased at the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem.

According to reports, the fire department received the distress call around 1.30 am, following which at least 7 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to combat the blaze. After continuous efforts for around 3.5 hours by the firefighting team, the fire was finally brought under control around 4 am. Several makeshift huts were burnt to ashes, where the victims lived and worked as scrap pickers.

As per the police sources, the deceased included a man, a woman, and a 2-year-old child, who were trapped inside the huts when the fire broke out. The fire spread rapidly, leaving the occupants with little chance of escape. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated, with officials suspecting a possible short circuit or accidental ignition of flammable materials.

The fire incident has left locals grappling as they expressed their grief and outrage over the tragedy. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and efforts are underway to provide support to the affected families.

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Reports suggested that the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received the call at 1.30 am, and 7 fire tenders were rushed to the scene. DFS Director Atul Garg stated that the fire was brought under control by 4 am, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze. The police have registered a case under sections pertaining to negligent conduct with respect to fire and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The locals' ordeal about the inferno described the horrific situation at the site, with people running for their lives as the fire spread rapidly. "The fire broke out suddenly, and it was too late for them to escape….We heard screams and cries for help, but it was too late," one local resident said.

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