20 Aspirants From UP Govt’s Free Abhyuday Coaching Crack UPSC

New Delhi: Around 20 aspirants of the Uttar Pradesh government's free Abhyuday coaching have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam 2023, officials announced on Wednesday. The top performer among them, Surabhi Srivastava, clinched the prestigious all India rank 56 in the UPSC exam, whose results were declared on Tuesday.

Other notable achievers from the Abhyuday coaching include Rishabh Bhat (363), Kshitij Aditya Sharma (384), Mudra Raheja (413), and Jayvind Kumar Gupta (557), among others, according to a statement by the UP Social Welfare Department.

"Chief Minister's Abhyuday Coaching candidates once again raised the flag of success," declared Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, celebrating the outstanding performance of the candidates.

"As per the information collected so far, 20 candidates have made it to the final list of Civil Services Exam 2023. Many congratulations and best wishes to all the successful candidates, teachers, and course managers," he added.

Uttar Pradesh’s Abhyuday coaching center

The Abhyuday coaching center, a flagship scheme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conceptualized in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has emerged as a beacon of hope for aspirants across Uttar Pradesh.

The coaching centers, spread across districts in the state, offer free coaching to candidates preparing for UPSC, state services, medical colleges, and engineering colleges.