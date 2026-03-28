20 Indian-Flagged Ships Carrying 540 Seafarers Remain in Persian Gulf: Govt

New Delhi: The Indian government on Saturday said that twenty Indian-flagged vessels carrying around 540 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, but all personnel are safe and under active monitoring with no incidents reported in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed that necessary safeguards have been put in place to protect Indian vessels and crew operating in the area.

“All Indian seafarers in the region are safe; no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours,” the ministry stated.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) is closely tracking the vessels in coordination with ship owners, Recruitment and Placement Service (RPSL) agencies, and Indian missions abroad.

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DG Shipping has so far facilitated the safe repatriation of over 938 Indian seafarers, including 25 in the last 24 hours. Port operations across India continue to function normally without any congestion, with state maritime boards in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry confirming smooth and uninterrupted activities.

The ministry added that coordination is ongoing with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian diplomatic missions, and other maritime stakeholders to prioritise seafarer welfare and maintain seamless shipping operations.

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Meanwhile, the MEA reported that Indian missions and posts remain in regular contact with the Indian community in the region, extending assistance and issuing timely advisories for their safety. Since February 28, approximately 4,97,000 passengers have returned to India from the war-affected areas in West Asia. The safety, security, and welfare of the Indian community continue to be the government’s highest priority as it closely monitors developments in the Gulf and broader West Asia region.

In a related development, sources indicated that two more merchant vessels carrying petroleum products destined for India were likely transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, despite disruptions to the critical maritime chokepoint caused by regional tensions.

The Indian Navy has deployed warships near key ports and strategic areas to provide assistance, with additional vessels expected to arrive from the Strait in the coming days as part of efforts to ensure safe passage for India-bound shipping.