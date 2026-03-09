20 Indians Trapped on MV Manali Near War-Torn Bandar Abbas Port, Crew Urges Indian Government to Intervene

The crew members from a vessel named MV Manali recently released a video requesting help from the Government of India to rescue them from the perilous situation they are caught in. The vessel, which has 20 Indian nationals and 2 foreign nationals on board, is stranded near the Bandar Abbas port of Iran which has been witnessing heavy bombings.

In the video, a crew member expresses his concerns about their safety and urges authorities to intervene and initiate measures for their safe evacuation from the location. As he speaks, thick black smoke can be seen billowing into the horizon in his background serving as a chilling reminder of the danger they are caught between. The crew member also spoke about how the company that owns the ship has been evading their responsibility to arrange for an evacuation.

Bandar Abbas port bombings

Located on the southern coast of Iran, Bandar Abbas is situated on the Persian Gulf, and is strategically located along the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, it has been on the receiving end of heavy missile and drone attacks targeted to weaken Iran’s infrastructure.

Apart from the bombings, the area also experienced an earthquake of mild intensity on Saturday (March 7th, 2026) making the situation even dire for those who are stranded in the area.

