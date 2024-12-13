20 Km In 27 Minutes: Live Heart Transported Through Green Corridor In Delhi, Saves 59-Year Old Life

Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director, Adult Cardiac Surgery, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi with team of doctors with live heart for transplantation. | Image: X

New Delhi: In a remarkable demonstration of medical coordination and efficiency, a live heart was transported through a green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Escorts in just 27 minutes, covering 20 kms.

The 20-kilometer journey, completed in the early hours, provided a 59-year-old recipient with a new chance at life.

The recipient had been suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition that causes the heart muscles to enlarge and weaken, impairing the heart's ability to pump blood effectively.

20 Km In 27 Minutes: Live Heart Transported

Despite receiving a pacemaker the previous year, her condition worsened, leaving her bedridden and severely fatigued. With no other medical treatments proving effective, a heart transplant became her only hope for survival.

Heart’s Journey Began From Nagpur

The donor heart came from a 43-year-old man from Nagpur, who had died from a brain stroke. His family donated the organ, which was allocated by the National Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).