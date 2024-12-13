Published 19:00 IST, December 13th 2024
20 Km In 27 Minutes: Live Heart Transported Through Green Corridor In Delhi, Saves 59-Year Old Life
A live heart was transported through a green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Escorts in just 27 minutes, covering 20 kms.
New Delhi: In a remarkable demonstration of medical coordination and efficiency, a live heart was transported through a green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Escorts in just 27 minutes, covering 20 kms.
The 20-kilometer journey, completed in the early hours, provided a 59-year-old recipient with a new chance at life.
The recipient had been suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition that causes the heart muscles to enlarge and weaken, impairing the heart's ability to pump blood effectively.
20 Km In 27 Minutes: Live Heart Transported
Despite receiving a pacemaker the previous year, her condition worsened, leaving her bedridden and severely fatigued. With no other medical treatments proving effective, a heart transplant became her only hope for survival.
Heart’s Journey Began From Nagpur
The donor heart came from a 43-year-old man from Nagpur, who had died from a brain stroke. His family donated the organ, which was allocated by the National Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).
The heart's journey began at 12:53 AM from Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. It was transported by air ambulance, covering over 1,067 km, and reached Delhi's airport at 3:19 AM. A dedicated green corridor ensured the swift transfer of the heart to Fortis Escorts, where it arrived at 3:57 AM.
