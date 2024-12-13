sb.scorecardresearch
  • 20 Km In 27 Minutes: Live Heart Transported Through Green Corridor In Delhi, Saves 59-Year Old Life

Published 19:00 IST, December 13th 2024

20 Km In 27 Minutes: Live Heart Transported Through Green Corridor In Delhi, Saves 59-Year Old Life

A live heart was transported through a green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Escorts in just 27 minutes, covering 20 kms.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director, Adult Cardiac Surgery, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi with team of doctors with live heart for transplantation.
Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director, Adult Cardiac Surgery, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi with team of doctors with live heart for transplantation. | Image: X

New Delhi: In a remarkable demonstration of medical coordination and efficiency, a live heart was transported through a green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Escorts in just 27 minutes, covering 20 kms. 

The 20-kilometer journey, completed in the early hours, provided a 59-year-old recipient with a new chance at life.

The recipient had been suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition that causes the heart muscles to enlarge and weaken, impairing the heart's ability to pump blood effectively. 

20 Km In 27 Minutes: Live Heart Transported

Despite receiving a pacemaker the previous year, her condition worsened, leaving her bedridden and severely fatigued. With no other medical treatments proving effective, a heart transplant became her only hope for survival.

Heart’s Journey Began From Nagpur

The donor heart came from a 43-year-old man from Nagpur, who had died from a brain stroke. His family donated the organ, which was allocated by the National Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).

The heart's journey began at 12:53 AM from Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. It was transported by air ambulance, covering over 1,067 km, and reached Delhi's airport at 3:19 AM. A dedicated green corridor ensured the swift transfer of the heart to Fortis Escorts, where it arrived at 3:57 AM.

Updated 19:00 IST, December 13th 2024