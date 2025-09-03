20 Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh, HM Amit Shah Says, 'Modi Govt Will Not Rest Until All Naxalites Surrender, Are Caught or Eliminated' | Image: ANI, Republic

Sukma, Chhattisgarh: In a major crackdown against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, 20 Naxalites surrendered to the police in Sukma district on Wednesday.

Of them, 11 were carrying a collective bounty of Rs 33 lakh. According to the police, nine are women.

The Naxalites were disillusioned with Maoist ideology and the torture inflicted by cadres on innocent tribals, which led them to make an exit from the banned outfit, sources said.

They were also impressed by the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, which focuses on development in remote villages, as well as the new surrender and rehabilitation policy for Naxalites, according to reports.

Those who surrendered were provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will also receive the benefits of the government's rehabilitation policy.

The state government has intensified its efforts to counter the threats posed by Naxalism and is urging Naxalites to join mainstream society by embracing the security benefits provided by the state.

The government has assured them of education, employment opportunities, and rehabilitation assistance.

Amit Shah's Statement on Centre Combating Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Central government’s commitment, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to combating Naxalism, asserting that the government will not rest until all Naxalites surrender, are apprehended, or are eliminated.

The Home Minister made these remarks while meeting and felicitating personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and CoBRA in New Delhi, who successfully executed 'Operation Black Forest' on Karreguttalu hill in Chhattisgarh recently.

Shah congratulated the security personnel for their valor in making 'Operation Black Forest,' the largest anti-Naxal operation ever conducted on Karreguttalu hill, a success.

‘Will Make India Naxal-Free’

Noting that the bravery and valor of the jawans during 'Operation Black Forest' will be remembered as a golden chapter in the history of anti-Naxal operations, Amit Shah stated, "The Modi government will not rest until all Naxalites surrender, are apprehended, or are eliminated."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will make India Naxal-free," Shah declared during the meeting in the national capital, attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

The minister highlighted that, despite extreme heat, high altitude, and the constant threat of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), the security forces executed the operation with high spirits and successfully destroyed the Naxalite base camp.

He noted that the jawans from Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, DRG, and CoBRA courageously destroyed the Naxalites’ material dump and supply chain on Karreguttalu hill.

Shah emphasized that Naxalites have caused significant harm to the least developed areas of the country, shutting down schools and hospitals and preventing government schemes from reaching the people.

He added that anti-Naxal operations have brought a new dawn to the lives of 65 million people in the region stretching from Pashupatinath to Tirupati.