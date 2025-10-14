20 Passengers Charred To Death, 16 Others Injured As Private Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: At least 20 passengers were charred to death in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer after a moving private bus with 57 passengers onboard burst into flames on Tuesday. According to reports, the bus was travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur when it suddenly caught fire. Apart from the 20 deaths, 16 others were critically injured and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The police stated that the incident occurred in the Thaiyat area located near the military station. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing thick smoke billowing from the bus, forcing the driver to stop the bus. However, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the bus, leading to the tragedy.

A senior police official stated that the bus left Jaisalmer at around 3 pm. The incident occurred on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, which resulted in a fatal tragedy.

On information, the local police, along with the team of firefighters, rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

According to information, the bus was burnt to ashes, leaving as many as 20 passengers dead and 16 others injured. As per the police, prima facie, it surfaced that the fire was triggered by the firecrackers illegally transported inside the air-conditioned bus.

It is being stated that a short circuit in the electrical system of the bus allegedly triggered flames, igniting the firecrackers.

PM Modi Condoles Deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in the tragic incident and announced ex gratia for the victims' families. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, took to X to express his grief, saying, “The bus accident in Jaisalmer is extremely tragic. I gathered information about the incident by reaching the site and speaking with administrative and military officials. My deepest condolences are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured.”