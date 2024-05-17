Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a distressing incident in Bengaluru, the body of a 20-year-old woman was recovered from her house with her throat slit and cut marks on her hands, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhudhya, a college student.

Advertisement

The incident, which took place at Subramanyapura area on Wednesday night, came to light after the victim's brother spotted her body lying in the bathroom. Thereafter, police were alerted who then rushed to the spot.

According to sources, the woman's brother claimed that the backdoor of the house was open when he found the body. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Advertisement

Notably, police also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the matter.

Advertisement

The woman's mother claimed that somebody murdered her daughter as she did not have a mindset of killing herself.

More details are awaited.

