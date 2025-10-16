200 Maoists Prepare To Surrender In Chhattisgarh In Presence Of CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Bastar: In a major victory in the ongoing battle against Maoists in Chhattisgarh, around 200 Maoists from the Dandakaranya region, including senior leaders, are set to surrender their arms and return to the mainstream. The surrender event is scheduled to take place on October 17 in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Bastar.

The decision of these Maoists to lay down their arms comes as a major blow to the movement, which has been a big challenge for the state and central governments. According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the surrender is an example of the effectiveness of the government's policies and the efforts of the security forces in weakening the Maoist movement.

Centre Sets Goal To Eradicate Maoism By March 2026

The Chhattisgarh government has been actively promoting its surrender and rehabilitation policy to encourage Maoists to abandon violence and return to the mainstream. The policy includes providing financial assistance and support to those who surrender, helping them to reintegrate into society. The government's approach has shown promising results, with a large number of Maoists surrendering in recent times.

Earlier, in a notable incident, 170 Maoists, including top commander Rupesh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh just a day ago. On October 15, 27 Maoists, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 50 lakh, laid down their arms in Sukma district. These surrenders are part of a larger trend, with 258 Maoists surrendering in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra over the past two days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been stressing the central government's commitment to eradicating Maoism, with a target to achieve this goal by March 31, 2026. Amit Shah has also appealed to Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream, assuring them of a dignified life and support for rehabilitation.