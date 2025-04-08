2008 Jaipur Blast Case: 4 Terrorists Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Jaipur: In a major development in the Jaipur serial blast and live bomb recovery case, a special court on Tuesday sentenced four terrorists to life imprisonment. The convicts — Saifur Rehman, Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, and Shahbaz Ahmed were found guilty of planting bombs and attempting to cause mass destruction in Jaipur.

The verdict brought a sense of justice to the families of the deceased, who had waited for years to see punishment for the culprits behind the 2008 serial blasts that killed dozens and injured many more.

Compensation Announced for Victims’ Families

The administration announced that each family of the deceased would receive ₹50 lakh as compensation. In addition to the financial aid, one member from each victim's family would be offered a contractual job.

Protesters Demanded Written Assurance

Despite the announcement, protesters refused to vacate the protest site, demanding a written assurance from the administration. They said they would not move until the promises were documented officially.

"We will not leave until we receive it in writing," one of the protest leaders told the media.

Saif-Ur-Rehman, Mohammed Saif, Mohammed Salman, and Sarwar Azmi were previously convicted in December 2019 for their involvement in the eight serial blasts and were sentenced to death. However, the Rajasthan High Court overturned this verdict in March 2023.

Following the acquittal, the state government and victims of the blasts filed special leave petitions challenging the High Court’s decision, which are currently under review by the Supreme Court. Saif-Ur-Rehman and Mohammed Saif remain in Jaipur Central Jail in connection with the live bomb detection case, while Sarwar Azmi is currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Ahmed, who was convicted in the live bomb case, had been acquitted by the trial court in the eight serial blasts case.

2008 Jaipur Blast Case

The Jaipur serial blasts occurred on May 13, 2008, when nine bombs exploded in a span of 15 minutes across crowded markets and tourist areas.

The blasts claimed over 71 lives and injured more than 185.

One unexploded live bomb was later recovered, which became crucial in tracing and identifying the culprits. The investigation revealed links to the Indian Mujahideen, a banned terror outfit.