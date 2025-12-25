2009 Panipat Acid Attack Case: Survivor Shaheen Malik's Lawyer To Challenge Accused's Acquittal in High Court

New Delhi: The legal counsel for Shaheen Malik, survivor of a 2009 acid attack in Panipat, has announced that she will challenge a Delhi court's decision to acquit three accused individuals.

"The Rohini court acquitted the three accused on the grounds of insufficient evidence. We believe the evidence presented was not appropriately weighed in the judgment... there has been bias, and justice has not been delivered," stated Advocate Madiah Shahjar.

"We will file an appeal in the High Court," she added.

On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge Jagmohan Singh acquitted Yashvinder, Mandeep Mann, and Bala, citing a lack of evidence 16 years after they were initially charged with criminal conspiracy. The trial, which was conducted in camera, reportedly included a court-ordered inquiry into the investigating officer for a "faulty and incomplete investigation."

Background of the Case

The three individuals were accused of conspiring with a juvenile to carry out the attack on Malik, who was then an MBA student. While the juvenile, the direct perpetrator, was convicted in December 2015 under IPC Sections 326 (causing grievous hurt) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), the alleged co-conspirators remained in the legal system until this week.

Though the initial FIR was lodged in Panipat, the case was later transferred to Delhi for trial.

Survivor’s Reaction

Shaheen Malik, now in her early 40s, expressed deep disillusionment with the verdict. Speaking exclusively to Republic, she said that she had identified all the accused in court and felt her testimony was disregarded.

"I feel broken not by the violence, but by this order," Malik said.

"I trusted the justice system for 16 years. I was in my 20s when this happened; who will seek justice if it takes this long? If cases proceed like this, people will opt for out-of-court settlements," she said.

Malik revealed she had been offered significant sums of money to drop the case over the years.

"I was offered crores of rupees, but I didn't want money, a government job, or compensation. I only wanted justice. This is a mockery of the system. I have lost all hope," she said.