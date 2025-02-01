2020 Delhi Riots: Court Orders FIR Against Police Officer

New Delhi: A Delhi court has directed the registration of an FIR against a Delhi Police officer for allegedly committing hate crimes during the February 2020 communal riots in northeast Delhi. Judicial Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain ordered the FIR to be registered under various sections against the then SHO of Jyoti Nagar police station and other unknown police officials.

The court stated, "Clearly, the SHO police station Jyoti Nagar, Tomar, and other unknown police officials engaged themselves in hate crimes against the complainant or victim, and they cannot be protected under the garb of sanction as alleged offences committed by them cannot be said to have been committed while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of their official duty."

The complainant, identified as Mohammed Wasim, alleged that he was among five people assaulted and forced to sing the national anthem during the riots. The court noted that the investigating officer had failed to inquire about the alleged role of former MLA Kapil Mishra in the rioting incident.

The court observed, "The IO was more concerned about the police officials, and either he failed to make inquiry against the alleged accused No 3 (Mishra) or he tried to cover up the allegations against the said accused."

The court also remarked regarding Kapil Mishra's alleged involvement, saying, "The Constitution guarantees equal protection of law and equality before the law, and no citizen of India enjoys any special treatment from the rule of law."