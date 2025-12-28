'2025, A Year Of Proud Milestones': PM Modi Hails India's Achievements In Year's Last Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: In the year's last Maan Ki Baat Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's achievements in a broad range of fields whether in the realm of national security, sports or scientific innovation, saying that the country's impact was “visible everywhere.”

"2025 was a year of proud milestones for India. Whether in national security, sports, scientific innovation or on the world's biggest platforms, India's impact was visible everywhere," Prime Minister Modi said in his address to the nation, in the 129th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi hailed Operation Sindoor in the latest episode, saying that “today's India does not compromise on its security.”

India had launched Operation Sindoor to target terror camps in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals. According to the I&B Ministry, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities and killing over 100 terrorists.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the year saw Shubhanshu Shukla become the first Indian to reach the International Space Station.

Shukla was part of NASA's Axiom-4 Space Mission, which took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US, on June 25. He returned to Earth on July 15, splashing down off the coast of California. He became the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space. In August, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

PM Modi added that the same spirit towards the nations was witnessed on the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram. "The same spirit was also witnessed when Vande Mataram completed 150 years. I had urged you to send your messages and suggestions with the #VandeMataram150. The countrymen participated enthusiastically in the campaign," he said.

Lauding India's achievement in the world of sports, PM Modi hailed the Indian Men's team for their Champions Trophy success while he also highlighted the Women's Team's maiden World Cup triumph on home soil, followed by the Women's blind team's success in the T20 World Cup.

“2025 was also a memorable year in terms of sports. Our Men's Cricket team won the ICC Champions' Trophy. The women's cricket team won the World Cup for the first time. The daughters of Bharat created history by winning the women's blind T20 World Cup. The Indian tricolour was raised high with pride as India won the Asia Cup T20 trophy. By winning several medals in world championships, para-athletes proved that no obstacle can stop determination,” PM Modi said.