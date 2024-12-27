2025 to See Four Eclipses, but Only One Visible in India

Two solar and lunar eclipses to take place in 2025 | Image: Unsplash

Indore: An official from the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory said on Friday that 2025 will have two solar and two lunar eclipses, with only one visible in India.

Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory, said the 2025 eclipse series will begin with a total lunar eclipse on March 14. However, it won't be visible in India as it will occur during the daytime. The eclipse will be visible in America, Western Europe, Western Africa, and the North and South Atlantic Ocean.

Gupt stated that a partial solar eclipse will occur on March 29, but it won't be visible in India. The eclipse will be visible in North America, Greenland, Iceland, Europe, north-western Russia, and the North Atlantic Ocean.

“Indian astronomy lovers can be excited by the fact that the full lunar eclipse occurring between September 7 and 8 will be visible in the country. It will also be visible in other countries of Asia as well as Europe, Antarctica, the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia and the Indian Ocean region, said Gupt.

The last eclipse of 2025 will be a partial solar eclipse between September 21 and 22 and those in India won't get to witness this astral event, he said.

“This partial solar eclipse will be visible in New Zealand, Eastern Melanesia, Southern Polynesia and West Antarctica,” said Gupt.

The year 2024 witnessed four celestial events – a penumbral lunar eclipse, total solar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and annular solar eclipse.