Published 08:00 IST, August 28th 2024
238 'Govindas' Injured in Mumbai's Dahi Handi Celebrations During Janmashtami
The number of injured 'Govindas' during the Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai has surged to 238, BMC has informed on Wednesday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Devotees form a human pyramid to break the 'dahi handi', an earthen pot filled with curd, as part of 'Janmashtami' festival celebrations, at Dadar in Mumbai | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
07:29 IST, August 28th 2024