  • 238 'Govindas' Injured in Mumbai's Dahi Handi Celebrations During Janmashtami

Published 08:00 IST, August 28th 2024

238 'Govindas' Injured in Mumbai's Dahi Handi Celebrations During Janmashtami

The number of injured 'Govindas' during the Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai has surged to 238, BMC has informed on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai
Devotees form a human pyramid to break the 'dahi handi', an earthen pot filled with curd, as part of 'Janmashtami' festival celebrations, at Dadar in Mumbai | Image: PTI
