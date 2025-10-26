21 Maoists, Including 13 Women, Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Kanker District

Kanker: At least 21 Maoist cadres, including 13 women, have surrendered with 18 weapons in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. According to Bastar Inspector General P Sundarraj, the cadres, part of the Kuemari/Kiskodo Area Committee of Keshkal Division (North Sub Zonal Bureau), laid down arms and joined the mainstream.

The surrendered cadres included four Division Committee Members, including Division Committee Secretary Mukesh, nine Area Committee Members, and eight party members. They handed over an arsenal of weapons, including three AK-47 Rifles, four SLR Rifles, two INSAS Rifles, six .303 Rifles, two Single Shot Rifles, and one BGL weapon, to the security personnel.

IG Sundarraj hailed the development as a decisive step in the fight against Maoism and stated that the rehabilitation and reintegration process for the surrendered cadres is underway. "Another decisive step was achieved today in Kanker District as 21 more cadres voluntarily returned to the mainstream. This is a significant milestone in our efforts to curb left-wing extremist influence, build community trust, and promote peace and development in Bastar," the IG said.

The senior police official reiterated the government's commitment to a safer, inclusive, and progressive society, urging the remaining Maoist cadres to choose the path of peace and return to society. "The rehabilitation and reintegration process for these 21 cadres is underway, reaffirming our commitment to a safer, inclusive, and progressive society. We once again urge the remaining Maoist cadres in the region to choose the path of peace and return to society, or be prepared to face the consequences," he added.

The surrender of the 21 Moaists comes after a landmark event in Chhattisgarh's battle against Left Wing Extremism (LWE), where 208 Maoists surrendered at an event organised in Bastar's Jagdalpur on October 17. The Centre and state government are making all-out efforts to eradicate Maoism from Chhattisgarh by March 31 next year, and the latest surrender is seen as a big boost to their efforts.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has praised the bravery and dedication of police personnel in combating Maoism, while also promoting development in affected areas. "Security personnel have showcased extreme courage while fighting naxalism. They have not just pushed Naxals on the back foot, but also ensured development in the area," the chief minister said.

