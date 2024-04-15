BREAKING : 21 Retired Judges Write to CJI Flagging Attempts To Undermine Judiciary

Advertisement

New Delhi: A group of 21 retired judges have written a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud raising alarm over attempts of a faction to undermine judiciary through "calculated pressure, misinformation and public disparagement". 21 retired justices from High Courts and the Supreme Court of India have written to the CJI sharing their concern. They also urged the judiciary led by the Supreme Court to fortify against such pressures and ensure that the sanctity and autonomy of the legal system are preserved.

The retired judges, including justices (retired) Deepak Verma, Krishna Murari, Dinesh Maheshwari and M R Shah, accused the critics of having insidious methods with clear attempts to sway judicial processes by casting aspersions on the integrity of courts and the judges.

Attempts Motivated by Political, Personal Gains

The letter alleges that there have been escalating attempts by “certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation, and public disparagement.” The letter says that the ones trying to undermine the Indian judiciary are motivated by “narrow political interests and personal gains.” The letter suggested that the faction trying to undermine the Indian judiciary works in two ways- first is the method to propagate baseless theories intended to malign the judiciary’s reputation and second- attempts are being made to influence the judicial outcomes.

Attempts are being made to erode the public confidence in the Indian judicial system, said the letter. “Their methods are manifold and insidious, with clear attempts to sway judicial processes by casting aspersions on the integrity of our courts and the judges. Such actions not only disrespect the sanctity of our judiciary but also pose a direct challenge to the principles of fairness and impartiality that Judges, as guardians of the law, have sworn to uphold,” said the letter.

Attempts to Influence Cases With Social, Political Significance

The letter said that such attempts are more visible in cases having social, economic and political significance. The letter also flagged the instances when the judiciary is praised when the decision is in favour of the faction while its integrity is questioned if the decisions or observations goes against them.

“We are particularly concerned about the tactics of misinformation and the orchestration of public sentiment against the judiciary, which are not only unethical but also detrimental to the foundational principles of our democracy. The practice of selectively praising judicial decisions that align with one’s views while vehemently criticizing those that do not, undermines the very essence of judicial review and the rule of law,” said the letter.

