21-Year-Old College Student Found Dead in Hostel in Kerala

Kochi: A 21-year-old college student was found dead in her hostel room in Perumbavoor on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Aneeta Binoy, a native of Parampuzha in Kottayam district.

She was a final-year degree student at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts and Applied Sciences.

According to the police, Aneeta was found hanging from the window panes around 7 am.

A note addressed to her parents was recovered from her room.

Preliminary investigations indicate a suspected case of suicide.

The Kuruppampady police have registered a case and begun an investigation.