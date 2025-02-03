Published 17:55 IST, February 3rd 2025
21-Year-Old College Student Found Dead in Hostel in Kerala
A 21-year-old college student was found dead in her hostel room in Perumbavoor on Monday morning.
Kochi: A 21-year-old college student was found dead in her hostel room in Perumbavoor on Monday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Aneeta Binoy, a native of Parampuzha in Kottayam district.
She was a final-year degree student at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts and Applied Sciences.
According to the police, Aneeta was found hanging from the window panes around 7 am.
A note addressed to her parents was recovered from her room.
Preliminary investigations indicate a suspected case of suicide.
The Kuruppampady police have registered a case and begun an investigation.
(With PTI inputs)
