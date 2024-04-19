Advertisement

Banda (UP): News coming from Uttar Pradesh's Banda where a 21-year-old died while making an Instagram reel.

Shivam Kumar, 21, hanged upside down from a flag post on the roof of a school while his friends recorded the stunt. He attempted to raise a flag on the pole while hanging upside down, but the cemented pole failed to support the weight and collapsed, killing him.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at a junior high school in Khairada village, Banda district.

Shivam arrived at school after picking up his father from the railway station and dropping him home at 5 p.m. His friends, Anu and Ankit, were already waiting for him when he arrived at school.

The friends then climbed the school's roof, unaware that it was Shivam's final Instagram stunt. Soon after they began recording the reel, the pole collapsed, crushing Shivam beneath it. He died from his injuries on the spot.

His Instagram account was full of similar acts that show him hanging upside down from trees and ceilings.

Ram Mohan Rai, the officer in charge of the Matoundh police station, stated that the family has yet to file an official complaint.