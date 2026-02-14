21-year-old University Student Found Dead in Hostel Room; Probe Underway

Vadodara: A 21-year-old student from Mumbai was found dead in his hostel room at Parul University in Vadodara district, police said on Friday. The cause of death is yet to be determined, and an investigation has been initiated.

The deceased, identified as Meet Jagdish Patel, a resident of Borivali, was staying in Room No. 204 of Tagore Bhawan-B hostel on the university campus in Waghodia taluka. According to police, he allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself using a bedsheet tied to a ceiling fan hook.

Authorities said the incident came to light after Rajneesh Rup Singh Parmar alerted local police. Officers reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Police officials stated that the reason behind the alleged suicide remains unclear. “We have registered a case and begun further investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident,” an officer said.

The incident has caused shock and grief among fellow students on campus. Officials said statements are being recorded and all angles are being examined as part of the ongoing probe.