21-Year-Old Woman Strangled to Death Over Dowry in UP's Shamli

21-year-old woman strangled to death over dowry in Shamli | Image: PTI

Muzaffarnagar: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws over dowry demand in Shamli district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Kandhla town of the district on Thursday evening, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Kumar Singh said the police have registered a case against Muskan's husband Shahrukh, his brothers Javed and Farukh, and their parents Majeed and Shakila.

"All the accused are absconding, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend them," Singh said.

The complaint, lodged by the victim's brother, alleges that Muskan was married to Shahrukh three months ago.

"Since the marriage, the in-laws had been demanding additional dowry, and when the demands were not met, Muskan was strangled to death," the police officer said.