22 Hospitalised in Sikar as Toxic Air Triggers Breathing Crisis

Sikar: Local residents and students from the Sikar district were admitted to the hospital after air pollution caused breathing difficulties across the city. Speaking to reporters about the situation, Sikar Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ratan Lal said that they are investigating the matter.

"The children brought here are nearly fine. We are investigating this and have deployed the Pollution Control Board. Twenty-two patients, including fifteen children, have been admitted. Prima facie, the cause of this is burning of clothes in a nearby furnace," ADM Ratan Lal said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin, the air quality in Sikar was recorded in the Moderate category, with an index value of 172.

Meanwhile, the national capital woke up to dense smog on Sunday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 381 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advertisement

A layer of thick smog engulfed several areas, showing little to no improvement from Sunday morning's AQI of 359. Bawana recorded the highest AQI level of 435 at 7 am, falling under the 'severe' category. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 313, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A layer of toxic smog lingers in the air of Anand Vihar, as the Central Pollution Control Board reported that the Air Quality Index in the area is 429, categorised as 'very poor'.

Advertisement