Noida: A 22-year-old woman was found dead in suspicious circumstances at her residence in Noida’s sector 63 police station area, said the police on Thursday.

As per the police, the deceased woman’s partner has allegedly slit woman's throat with a blade and then later tried to commit by suicide. Following the information of the incident, the police reached the spot and inspected the site of incident. The police also recovered a knife from the spot.

According to the police, both individuals are the residents of UP’s Ballia district. The police took both accused and the victim to the hospital where the victim woman was declared dead. The accused was also declared to be in a critical condition.

As per the police reports, the woman identified as Nisha, a resident of Dallupura, visited her partner and accused Dhananjay Kumar’s residence nearly 3-4 days ago.

The police have started the probe on the complaint of the family of the deceased woman. The incident is reported from Chhijarsi area of Sector 63 police station area. According to the police, the accused was in a drunk state at the time of incident.

Further details are awaited.

