23 Dead As Deadly Fire Ravages Birch By Romeo Lane Nightclub In North Goa

Arpora: A deadly fire broke out just after midnight in North Goa at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular club in the Baga area of Arpora, on Saturday night. The blaze, which is suspected to have started from a cylinder explosion, quickly engulfed the kitchen on the ground floor, leading to the tragic incident.

According to reports, on receiving information, the local police, along with the firefighters' team, rushed to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. Sources claimed that the deadly flame continued to rage until the early hours of Sunday, when it was finally brought under control.

The officials stated that multiple fire tenders were dispatched to the site as soon as the alarm was raised. The rescue teams made efforts through the night, pulling people from the smoky structure during the rescue operation. The operation lasted till Sunday morning, with firefighters battling the flames and searching for anyone still trapped inside.

Senior officers, including Goa’s Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar, arrived at the scene. He said that 23 bodies had been recovered so far, most of them from the kitchen area, suggesting that the majority of the victims were staff members. At least two more bodies were found on the staircase. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the police have not ruled out any possibilities while they continue their inquiries.

"An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 23...The police will investigate the cause of this incident, and we will take action based on the findings," DGP Alok Kumar said.

Local residents and tourists were left stunned by the incident. The club’s management has expressed deep sorrow, and the government has promised a thorough review of safety regulations for nightlife venues across the state.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the spot to take stock of the situation. Following the inspection of the site, CM Sawant, in a post on X, expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, saying, "Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss. I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law- any negligence will be dealt with firmly."